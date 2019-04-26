We can make history, insists Scarborough RUFC skipper Matty Jones

Scarborough RUFC skipper Matty Jones is keen to see the current squad put their names firmly in the club’s record books by winning back-to-back promotions on Saturday.

Jones and his teammates will be vying for a spot in the North Premier Division when they travel to North One West runners-up Blackburn for their promotion play-off this weekend.

“This is a huge opportunity for the boys to go down in the history books,” said Jones.

“We created a piece of history when we won the Yorkshire Shield last season, and we now have the chance to secure back-to-back promotions and take the club to their highest position since the league structure came into place.

“That would be great for us all - it’s always nice to break records and make history and we’ll go over there to try our best to do just that.”

The club have backed the squad financially by sorting accommodation on Friday night, which Jones believes is a massive statement of intent.

He added: “It’s great that the club and our sponsors have helped out and sorted things so we can travel over on Friday night.

“We’ve learned from our mistakes in making the coach journey up to another big game at Morpeth on the Saturday earlier this season, and we feel this will help us be ready come game time.”

The skipper believes there’ll be a few nerves in the dressing room come Saturday, but he insists that is natural and can even be a positive for the men from Silver Royd.

“Nerves are inevitable before big games like this, and they can be a positive thing if harnessed properly,” he added.

“We still have a lot of the players here who played in big games at the back end of last season, so hopefully that will be beneficial.”

Jones expects plenty of supporters to make the trip over for the crunch promotion clash and was quick to thank them for their following this season.

“We’ve often had more support than home teams at away games this year and that has been huge for us, it make a big difference to the boys,” added Jones.

“We’ll be up for it Saturday, no doubt about that.”