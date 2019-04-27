Wold Newton 2nds quit Scarborough Beckett Cricket League

Division Four side Wold Newton 2nds have quit the Scarborough Beckett League due to a lack of commitment from their players.

Acting league secretary Malcolm Maw said: "It is with regret that I have to inform you all that Wold Newton CC have decided to withdraw their second XI from the league, due to a lack of commitment from players.This means that all teams in Division Four will have at least one Saturday without a League fixture, with some teams having two less fixtures.

"The league are aware that other teams in Division Four may also be struggling.

"The league would like to try and ensure that all clubs have fixtures for every Saturday of the season.

"Clubs withdrawing at such a late stage will mean even more teams are left without a match on a Saturday, which in turn could impact on other clubs being able to continue with a team/teams.

"The league would like to request that any club that are considering withdrawing a team/teams that they come to a decision fast.

"Also if a club has to forfeit a fixture/fixtures due to lack of numbers, again can an early decision please be made. Your opposition may be able to arrange a friendly match against the team who will not have a fixture, or enable players to be loaned out to other clubs who are struggling."