Yorkshire's Adam Lyth delighted after passing 10,000 run milestone

Whitby’s Adam Lyth has expressed his pride at passing 10,000 First Class runs after an impressive start to the 2019 season.

The Yorkshire opener passed the landmark on his way to a score of 67 as Yorkshire won their second game of the Specsavers County Championship campaign at Hampshire.

Lyth had earlier hit 81 and 21 as Yorkshire dug in to salvage a draw at Nottinghamshire in their first game of the new campaign.

“It was a really proud moment for me to pass 10,000 First Class runs,” Lyth said.

“I knew I needed 28 runs to pass the milestone and it was a good feeling to go past it.

“I’ve had plenty of messages and well-wishes from people which is nice, but I’m keen to move onto the next one now.”

After a strong start to the new season, Lyth is already eyeing up the next milestone.

He added: “I feel in good touch at the moment and if I can continue that, there’s no reason why I won’t be far off the 11,000 -mark by the end of the season.

“I’m still pretty young and I’d like to think there are plenty more runs to come from me for Yorkshire yet.”

Lyth had extra incentive to impress in Yorkshire’s first two games with England captain Joe Root also turning out.

“It was great to get some runs in front of Rooty, although I’d have liked to have gone on and made a big hundred,” added Lyth.

“It’s always great to have Rooty back at Yorkshire, he’s a world-class performer and he’s always keen to contribute when he’s back with us.

“It’ll be hard for us to fill his shoes now going forward, but we have some excellent young players who I expect to do very well.”

The left-hander, who played seven Test matches for England in 2015, including a winning Ashes series, still harbours hopes of a recall to the Test side.

Lyth averaged 20.38 across his seven Test appearances, including one century against New Zealand.

But the Whitby man is adamant he would fare much better given a second chance by the selectors.

“I’d 100% back myself to do better if I got another go in the England side,” added Lyth.

feel I’d be better prepared to do well at Test level this time around, having had that experience in 2015.

“While it would be fantastic to play for England in the Ashes this summer, my focus has to be on getting runs for Yorkshire and hopefully playing some important, match-winning knocks and then we’ll see where we go from there.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, we’ve only played two Championship games, and while I feel in good nick, I need to maintain that now and put my name in the selectors thoughts,” added Lyth.

Lyth will have to wait to make more red-ball progress as Yorkshire embarked upon a period of limited overs fixtures on Wednesday night with a Royal London One Day Cup clash against Leicestershire Foxes at Headingley.

“I’m looking forward to getting some white ball cricket in, hopefully we can do well this year,” added Lyth.