Yorkshire's Adam Lyth delighted as white ball action returns to Scarborough in 2020

Former Scarborough CC batsman Adam Lyth has expressed his delight after Yorkshire CCC confirmed white ball cricket will return to North Marine Road in 2020.

Yorkshire will play two Royal London One Day Cup fixtures at their famous out-ground in addition to the two contracted Specsavers County Championship matches - taking the number of days of First Class cricket held in Scarborough up to 10 for 2020.

“It’s brilliant for the town of Scarborough, the club itself and the fans,” said left-handed opening batsman Lyth.

“There’s always a fantastic wicket at Scarborough and it’s usually a packed house, so it’s great for white ball cricket to return to North Marine Road.

“We have a pretty good record playing at Scarborough and all the players love going there, so it’s great news all round.”

Lyth is also gearing up for the razzmatazz of the inaugural Hundred competition after being drafted by Leeds-based Northern Superchargers for £75,000.

The Whitby man will be lining up alongside England star Ben Stokes, Yorkshire teammates Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adil Rashid and David Willey and hard-hitting Aussie Aaron Finch.

“It was all really exciting,” added Lyth.

“I sat down to watch the draft with my wife and I was over the moon to be drafted by Darren (Lehmann) and the Northern Superchargers.

“Darren had told me beforehand that he wanted to try and get me in, but you just never know what’s going to happen with these things.

“I’m thrilled to be playing for the Superchargers at Headingley, a ground I know so well and I’m sure it’ll be an exciting competition and I can’t wait to get going now.

“We’ve got a very strong squad, including three exceptional overseas players, but all the squads are impressive - so I think it’ll be a great competition that the fans will enjoy.

“It’ll be great to play alongside Stokesy (Ben Stokes).

“He’s a fantastic player and also a fantastic bloke who I know pretty well from playing for England with him.

“We’ve stayed in touch a bit since then, so it’ll be great to play alongside him in The Hundred when it gets going.”