Yorkshire's Matthew Fisher celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Somerset's Tom Abell at Scarborough (Picture: WIll Palmer/SWPix.com)

Fisher cleaned up Somerset’s lower order to claim five for 41 as the visitors were dismissed for just 134 on an opening day where 15 wickets fell.

Josh Davey helped Somerset fight back with the ball, but Brook guided Yorkshire into a 25-run lead at 159 for six.

Somerset won the toss and chose to bat but, after their chastening innings defeat at home to Nottinghamshire last week, were soon under immediate pressure again.

Jordan Thompson of Yorkshire reacts after almost taking a wicket (Picture: WIll Palmer/SWPix.com)

Tom Abell fell for two, edging a rising ball from Fisher through to Harry Duke before Tom Lammonby was caught by Brook off David Willey for eight.

From 14 for two, Azhar Ali and James Hildreth moved the score past 50 but Yorkshire, who began the match bottom of Division One, soon produced a blistering run of four wickets for four runs in just 21 balls.

George Hill’s double started the burst as a booming Hildreth drive on 24 found Adam Lyth at second slip before George Bartlett edged behind for four.

Jordan Thompson then claimed two in two balls, with Azhar edging onto his stumps for 24 and Tom Banton nicking behind for a first-ball duck.

Yorkshire are at at Scarborough Cricket Club this week (Picture: James Hardisty)

Somerset were 77 for six at lunch and Fisher claimed four wickets after the break to press home the hosts’ advantage.

Steven Davies flashed to first slip for 15 before Lyth took another superb slip catch to dismiss Jack Leach for four and Davey was trapped lbw, also for four.

Marchant De Lange blasted two fours and a six but Fisher responded by scattering his stumps to seal a second career five-wicket haul.

Lyth departed for a duck as Yorkshire’s reply got off to a shaky start and there was more cause for concern when Kohler-Cadmore had to retire on one when he was struck on the arm by a Davey delivery.

Gary Ballance and opener Hill guided the hosts to 47 for one at tea but Hill soon fell to Davey for 29 and Kohler-Cadmore returned - but lasted only three balls as Davey struck again.

Ballance shared a positive 39-run stand with Brook before edging Davey to second slip for 32.