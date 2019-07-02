YPLN & YORK LEAGUE / Double disappointment for Folkton & Flixton

It was a disappointing weekend for Folkton & Flixton as they suffered a heavy defeat in the York League Premier Division and were dumped out of the Hunters Cup too.

Will Norman’s Folkton & Flixton side went down by 102-runs at home to Pickering in the Premier Division on Saturday.

The Pikes batted first and posted 272-9 thanks to Andy Sharman’s 68, 50 from Ryan Boyes and Dan Ward’s 48.

Spinner Harry Walmsley took 3-84.

Flixton’s reply never really got going despite 38 from Jake Hatton and skipper Will Norman’s 28 as they were skittled for 170, David Greenlay bagging 4-24.

That disappointment was replicated on Sunday when Flixton suffered another heavy defeat at home to Driffield Town in the quarter-finals of the Hunters Cup.

Driffield batted first and posted a mammoth 304-4 in their 40 overs, Alec Drury leading the charge with a stunning 115 from just 111 balls, with Danny Broumpton adding 64 not out and Mark Tennant 61.

Jamie Nesfield took two wickets, while Tom Norman and Chris Mann grabbed one apiece.

Despite Jake Hatton’s good form with the bat continuing with a score of 53 and Elliot Hatton adding 28, Flixton were never in the hunt and fell away to 207 all out.

Will Norman’s men will be hoping to bounce back from their double disappointment when they hit the road to take on York 2nds this coming weekend.

Scarborough 2nds maintained their push for promotion from Division Two Galtres with a comfortable eight-wicket win at Bilton-in-Ainsty.

Hosts Bilton batted first and were skittled for just 79 in 37.3 overs.

Charlie Hopper claimed 3-13, David Snowball 3-17, Sam Carver 2-33 and Adam Eustace 1-10.

Although Scarborough lost two wickets chasing down their modest victory target, Nick Zakrzewski’s unbeaten 46 helped them tocomplete the job inside 20 overs.

Scarborough remain just one point behind leaders Sessay 2nds in the league standings, and they’ll be looking to leap to the top of the table when they travel to Pickering 2nds this weekend.

Scarborough’s 1st XI were without a fixture last weekend due to the County Championship clash between Yorkshire and Surrey at their North Marine Road ground that started on Sunday.

Sam Drury’s team are back in action this weekend when they host rock-bottom Beverley Town in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

Skipper Drury will be hoping his players can put together a run of form that will see them move up from seventh spot in the league standings.