YPLN & YORK LEAGUE: Scarborough suffer shock Beverley defeat

Scarborough suffered a miserable weekend as they were beaten on home soil on Saturday and Sunday.

Sam Drury’s Scarborough fell to a shock 53-run defeat against rock-bottom Beverley Town in the Yorkshire Premier League North on Saturday.

The division’s basement side won the toss and batted first, posting 218-9 thanks mainly to the efforts of opener Ben Hatfield’s 86.

Scarborough’s South African pace ace Mathew Pillans bagged 3-39, David Snowball took 2-22 and Jack Holt and Ben Elvidge both claimed a wicket each.

Despite Jonathan Read making a patient 103-ball 53 and contributions from skipper Drury (23) and Kristian Wilkinson (20), Scarborough were then all out for 165 in 47.2 overs.

A miserable weekend for Scarborough’s 1st XI was completed by a 51-run defeat at home to Woodhouse Grange in the Viking Cricket Cup on Sunday.

Simon Tennant (36) and Christopher Bilton (34) helped Grange make a total of 184-8 from their 40 overs at the crease.

Holt led the home side’s attack with 3-44, Linden Gray took 2-32 and Wilkinson, Drury and Snowball all chipped in with one wicket each.

Scarborough’s disappointing weekend was then wrapped up as they collapsed to 134 all out, Drury top-scoring with 33 with scores of 21 from both Wilkinson and Gray.

Drury’s men will be keen to return to winning form after slipping to seventh in the league standings, starting with a trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Scarborough 2nds maintained their push from promotion in Division Two Galtres with a 24-point haul from a winning draw at Pickering 2nds.

Mark Cowell’s men posted a mammoth 263-4 from 45 overs, Jack Harrison making a superb 79 that included eight fours and two sixes and opener Tom Precious hit 51 before an unbeaten partnership between Sam Carver (69no) and Josh Rewcroft (39no) helped push the visitors on to their huge total.

It was slow going in reply as the Pikes crawled to 153-3 from their 45 overs, Col Frank unbeaten on 62 with George Baldwin earlier hitting 52.

Charlie Hopper bagged 2-40 and Carver claimed 1-25 as Scarborough sealed 24 points and stayed in second spot behind Sessay 2nds.

Cowell’s charges are back on home soil this weekend when they welcome Ripon to North Marine Road.

Folkton & Flixton’s disappointing York League Premier Division campaign continued as they lost by four wickets away at York 2nds.

Skipper Will Norman won the toss and decided to bat first, but despite Jake Hatton making 43 and Tom Norman 33, the visitors collapsed to 170 all out in the face of superb bowling from Tom Forsdike (4-35).

Flixton did manage to give themselves a glimmer of hope of an unlikely win after the tea interval, spinner Harry Walmsley claiming figures of 3-28 with Connor Stephenson, Tom Norman and Elliot Hatton all picking up a wicket apiece.

But the hosts nudged to 174-6 from 41.2 overs to take the spoils, Alex Collins unbeaten on 55.

Will Norman’s men host Studley Royal this weekend looking to pick up a win to boost their league position after slipping to seventh in the standings after their poor run of results.