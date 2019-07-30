YPLN & YORK LEAGUE / Stephenson stars in Flixton win

Connor Stephenson shone to help Folkton & Flixton to a much-needed six-wicket win at home to Beverley Town 2nds in the York League Premier Division.

The Beverley skipper won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision that backfired badly as his batting line-up couldn’t handle a superb spell from Stephenson, who bagged outstanding figures of 6-42 from 15 overs to help bowl the visitors out for just 82.

Although they lost four wickets in their response after the tea interval, opener Will Hutchinson remained unbeaten on 31 and skipper Will Norman not out on 11 to help their side to 87-4 in 26 overs to claim the victory.

Flixton travel to Easingwold this weekend.

Scarborough’s game at Sheriff Hutton Bridge in the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North was rained off.

Sam Drury’s side will be hoping to get back in action this weekend when they host Yorkshire Academy at North Marine Road.

Scarborough 2nds’ home game against Thirsk was also called off without a ball being bowled.

They’ll be eyeing up another victory to boost their chances of winning the Division Two Galtres title this weekend when they hit the road to take on Thorp Arch & Boston Spa.