YPLN & YORK LEAGUE / Walmsley and Norman star as Flixton ease to Easingwold win

Tom Norman and Harry Walmsley were in form as Folkton & Flixton beat Easingwold to continue their resurgence in the York League Premier Division.

Norman was in fine form with the bat for the victors, making his way to 94 before he was agonisingly run out.

Skipper Will Norman also contributed 42 and Jamie Nesfield 26 not out as Flixton made their way to 212-9 from their 50 overs.

Spinner Harry Walmsley then grabbed 5-40 from 10 overs to help bowl Easingwold out for 152.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Scarborough Cricket Club’s sides.

Scarborough’s 1st XI suffered a 42-run defeat at home to Yorkshire Academy in the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North.

Academy batted first and posted 219-7, spinner Ben Elvidge taking 2-48 with a wicket apiece from Charlie Hopper, David Snowball, James Pick and Linden Gray.

Scarborough’s reply got away to a dreadful start when skipper Sam Drury was out on the second ball of the innings.

Despite knocks of 62 from Ben Elvidge and 57 from Oliver Stephenson, Scarborough were eventually all out for 177.

Scarborough 2nds’ title bid in Division Two Galtres suffered a hammer blow as they lost by five wickets at Thorp Arch & Boston Spa.

Scarborough made 192-8 from their 45 overs at the crease, Sam Carver remaining unbeaten on 51.

Despite Carver’s 3-41, TABS cruised to 193-5.