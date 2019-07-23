YPLN & York League / Zakrzewski shines with bat and ball in Scarborough 2nds win

Scarborough 2nds boosted their hopes of promotion from Division Two Galtres of the York League with a comfortable win at Hovingham.

Hosts Hovingham batted first and were all out for just 77 as only Alistair Thorpe’s 27 not out offered a real contribution as the Scarborough 2nds bowlers dominated.

Nick Zakrzewski bagged 4-13, Adam Eustace 2-12, Charlie Hopper 2-23 and Bradley Milburn 2-23.

Scarborough then cruised to their target, Zakrzewski again impressing as he remained unbeaten on 53 to help guide the title-chasing visitors to 78-2 in 14.3 overs.

Mark Cowell’s charges will be looking to maintain their push for the title when they welcome Thirsk to North Marine Road.

Scarborough’s 1st XI were skittled for just 92 as they fell to a six-wicket defeat at Clifton Alliance in the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North.

Skipper Sam Drury and Ben Elvidge both hit 22 and Kristian Wilkinson added an unbeaten 19, but Scarborough were all out for just 92 in 36.5 overs.

Samuel Grant led the Alliance attack with 4-31.

The visitors then cruised to their victory target after the interval, despite the best efforts of Wilkinson, who bagged 2-33, and Jack Holt’s 2-49.

Scarborough travel to Sheriff Hutton Bridge this weekend as they look to bounce back and move away from the wrong end of the league standings.

Folkton & Flixton’s disappointing season continued as they were forced to cling on for a losing draw at Acomb in the York League Premier Division.

Promotion-chasing Acomb batted first and were all out for 162, Joe Schofield their top-scorer with 33.

Youngster Elliot Hatton impressed with the ball as he claimed 4-28 from 12.1 overs, with Jamie Nesfield also bagging four wickets at a cost of 54 runs, Chris Mann and Connor Stephenson also chipping in with one wicket apiece.

Flixton’s reply started terribly as Harry Walmsley departed without scoring in the first over.

Contributions from skipper Will Norman (42), Richard Malthouse (33), Tom Norman (22) and Elliot Hatton (22), got Flixton back on track, but crumbled in the face of superb bowling from Darcy O’Connor (6-45) ensured the visitors collapsed from 128-5 to 134-9.

They were forced to cling on to take home a losing draw as Stephenson and Marley Ward held firm and Flixton finished up on 134-9 from their 45 overs.

Flixton are on home soil this weekend as they host basement club Beverley 2nds in need of a victory that could hoist them away from a potential relegation dog-fight and arrest their poor run of form.