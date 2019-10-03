Zoe Aldcroft given central contract by Red Roses

Former Scarborough RUFC youngster Zoe Aldcroft has been rewarded for a series of impressive displays for England Women with a central contract by the RFU.

Head coach Simon Middleton has awarded 28 players with full-time professional deals which will run until August 2020.

RFU head of women’s performance Nicky Ponsford said: “As we’ve seen since January, full-time contracts help to ensure we have access to players to develop them and allow them to fulfil their potential.

“Our preparations for the 2021 World Cup are firmly underway and we have a big season ahead of us.”