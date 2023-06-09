IN PICTURES: First look inside popular El Gringo's as it reopens in Scarborough

The Tex-Mex restaurant has reopened in Scarborough’s town centre after it was moved out of previous premises.

In 2021, plans were approved to convert Scarborough's historic Villa Esplanade into 28 apartments, but the Villa Esplanade was home to the El Gringo’s restaurant.

The approved plans meant that El Gringo’s had to find new premises, and they are now located at 29, St. Nicholas Street in Scarborough.

It has the same friendly feel as their last premises, and the owners have kept the same staff.

El Gringo’s is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4pm.

Check out the images below and then pop in and have a look for yourself!

1 . El Gringo's reopens The Tex-Mex restaurant is like seeing a friendl face once again. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . El Gringo's reopens The spacious restaurant has lots of room for everyone. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . El Gringo's reopens There are plenty of nods to Mexico and South America throughout the restaurant. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . El Gringo's reopens Fancy a delicious pint with your meal? Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3