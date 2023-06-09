News you can trust since 1882
El Gringo's has reopened on St Nicholas Street, in Scarborough.El Gringo's has reopened on St Nicholas Street, in Scarborough.
El Gringo's has reopened on St Nicholas Street, in Scarborough.

IN PICTURES: First look inside popular El Gringo's as it reopens in Scarborough

The Tex-Mex restaurant has reopened in Scarborough’s town centre after it was moved out of previous premises.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST

In 2021, plans were approved to convert Scarborough's historic Villa Esplanade into 28 apartments, but the Villa Esplanade was home to the El Gringo’s restaurant.

The approved plans meant that El Gringo’s had to find new premises, and they are now located at 29, St. Nicholas Street in Scarborough.

It has the same friendly feel as their last premises, and the owners have kept the same staff.

El Gringo’s is open Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4pm.

Check out the images below and then pop in and have a look for yourself!

The Tex-Mex restaurant is like seeing a friendl face once again.

1. El Gringo's reopens

The Tex-Mex restaurant is like seeing a friendl face once again. Photo: Richard Ponter

The spacious restaurant has lots of room for everyone.

2. El Gringo's reopens

The spacious restaurant has lots of room for everyone. Photo: Richard Ponter

There are plenty of nods to Mexico and South America throughout the restaurant.

3. El Gringo's reopens

There are plenty of nods to Mexico and South America throughout the restaurant. Photo: Richard Ponter

Fancy a delicious pint with your meal?

4. El Gringo's reopens

Fancy a delicious pint with your meal? Photo: Richard Ponter

