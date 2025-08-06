A classic Cotswolds cottage lit up for Christmas – the perfect festive escape | Canva

I’ve lived in the Cotswolds for three years – and Christmas here is magical. These are the festive cottages I’d genuinely book now, from cosy couple escapes to wow-factor group stays.

If your dream Christmas looks like something out of The Holiday – think cobbled lanes, roaring fires and frosted rooftops – then the Cotswolds is calling. This famously pretty corner of England has been a backdrop to everything from Bridget Jones’s Diary to cosy romcoms and celebrity house hunts, with stars from the Beckhams to Kate Moss all calling it their countryside escape.

I moved into my 300-year-old stone cottage on the edge of the Cotswolds three years ago, swapping a big city for a slower life – and I haven’t looked back. These days, we spend every weekend discovering new corners of this region – from riverside walks and antique fairs to stately homes and Sunday lunches in country pubs. At Christmas, it’s even more magical.

These cottages are in areas I know well – places where you can’t move for black labs in Barbours, roaring fires in 17th-century pubs, and sleepy high streets that (despite what the tabloids claim) aren’t overrun with tourists in December.

Whether you’re after a romantic bolthole, a snug family base or a luxury retreat for the whole clan, here are the Christmas stays I’d personally recommend for 2025.

Best romantic cottage for two: The Old Reading Room, Kingham – £803 for 2 nights

Old Reading Room cottage in Kingham – cosy romantic Christmas hideaway for two | Sykes Cottages

This one-bedroom hideaway is pure romance – and has already been the setting for three proposals. With its gallery-style bedroom, wood-burning stove, Nespresso machine and private patio, it’s perfect for couples who want a cosy, fire-lit Christmas. Located in the heart of Kingham, you’ll be just a short stroll from acclaimed pubs like The Wild Rabbit and The Kingham Plough, as well as some of the prettiest countryside walks in the region.

Best for a small family: Chippy Cottage, Chipping Norton – £1,467 for 2 nights

Chippy Cottage in Chipping Norton – a cosy, character-filled Cotswold stay for families | Sykes Cottages

Dating back to the 17th century, this three-bedroom Cotswold stone cottage oozes charm. It’s ideal for a family of four to six, with a snug sitting room featuring a woodburning stove, exposed beams and even a traditional bread oven. There’s a small courtyard garden for morning coffees, plus a kitchen that’s fully equipped to handle Christmas dinner. Chipping Norton itself is a lively market town, full of independent cafes, a cinema and easy access to walks through the surrounding countryside.

Best for a large family or group: Hulls House, Broad Campden – £2,674 for 2 nights

Hulls House in Broad Campden – a luxurious Cotswold retreat for big festive gatherings | Sykes Cottages

If you’re planning a full-on family gathering, Hulls House is perfect. Sleeping up to eight guests across four stylish bedrooms, this luxurious stone property has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, two log burners and a jacuzzi bath in the master suite. The pretty enclosed garden and proximity to Chipping Campden’s famous high street make it a dream base for a big festive get-together. There’s even space for an alfresco Christmas Eve toast if the weather holds.

Dream “out of this world” cottage: Weir House, Bruern – £5,754 for 2 nights

Weir House at Bruern – a show-stopping Cotswolds estate with pool, gardens and five-star interiors | Rural Retreats

OK, we’re cheating a bit – this one isn’t available over 24–26 December – but just look at what more than £5,000 can get you. Weir House is an incredible five-bedroom country house with vaulted ceilings, antique furniture, and all the character you could ever want from a Cotswold retreat. Guests enjoy access to the wider Bruern estate, including a spa, heated indoor pool and games room. It’s the kind of property you’d expect to see in a glossy magazine – and it’s worth every penny for a once-in-a-lifetime stay.

Making your Cotswolds Christmas special

To keep things simple, consider bringing a small artificial tree and a box of decorations, or ask in advance if a tree is included. Pack a few wrapped gifts and plan a TV-free Christmas evening with board games or a countryside walk. Many cottages come with fully equipped kitchens, but if you’d rather not cook, book a festive lunch at a local pub – many do special Christmas menus.

Whether you’re escaping with your partner, gathering the family or splurging on a luxury dream cottage, the Cotswolds is a magical backdrop for Christmas. Availability is already limited, so book now to secure your perfect 2025 getaway.