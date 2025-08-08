Getting ready to go on holiday and leave the dog in kennels? Expert shares five natural ways dog owners can help their pup prepare

There are plenty of ways to help your dog prepare for a kennel stay - Animal News Agency

Planning your next getaway but worried about how your dog will cope in kennels? You’re not alone. For many pet owners, the thought of leaving their four-legged friend in unfamiliar surroundings can be stressful, for both pet and human alike.

Jason Layton, founder of the UK family-run natural healthcare brands Nature’s Pet and Nature's Zest, shares five expert-approved, natural ways to help your dog adjust with minimal stress and maximum calm.

1. Ease into separation gradually

“A sudden change in environment or routine can be distressing for dogs,” says Jason. “Start by introducing short separations at home before the holiday.”

Leave your dog with a trusted friend or pet sitter for a few hours, gradually increasing the time apart. This helps them build resilience to being away from you, and prepares them emotionally for the kennels.

2. Bring the comforts of home

“Familiar smells are incredibly grounding for dogs,” Jason explains. “Pack their favourite blanket, a worn item of your clothing, and a beloved toy.”

These familiar scents help reduce stress by reinforcing a sense of safety in an unfamiliar setting.

3. Try natural calming supplements

If your dog is prone to anxiety, a gentle herbal supplement could make all the difference.

“One of our best-sellers is MellowPet for Dogs, a vet-strength calming liquid with natural ingredients like L-Tryptophan, Valerian Root, and Ashwagandha,” says Jason.

“It helps dogs stay calm and relaxed without making them drowsy, perfect for the days leading up to and during their stay in kennels.”

4. Keep energy levels in check

An under-stimulated dog is more likely to act out when anxious.

“In the week before boarding, give your dog extra exercise and mental stimulation,” Jason advises. “It helps reduce pent-up energy and encourages more relaxed behaviour.”

5. Choose the right kennel

Last but not least, Jason urges owners to do their homework.

“Visit the kennel beforehand, ask questions about routines and care standards, and watch how the staff interact with animals,” he says. “Trust your instincts, if it feels right, your dog will likely feel the same.”