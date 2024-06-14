New To The Yorkshire coast: the ultimate cycling adventure - how you can take part

A cyclist descends one of Yorkshire cycling hot spots in the North Yorks Moors National Park

For the first time, Yorkshire is set to welcome adventurous cyclists as part of the Kinesis UK Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash – a two-day gravel bike-packing event.

Brought to the Yorkshire Coast in partnership with Route YC and Yorkshire Coast BID, the event will take participants on a journey through the North York Moors National Park, the hills of the Yorkshire Wolds and back along the scenic coastline to explore all that the region has to offer.

The event, taking place on Saturday July 13 and Sunday July 14 and starting at the YHA in Whitby, will give participants a unique way to explore Route YC.

Humble Bee Farm, near Flixton, will provide campsite and catering for the cyclists, who follow the 91-mile long route at their own speed, self-supported.

Close to Wintringham on the Yorkshire Wolds

For both seasoned cyclists or adventurous people new to bike-packing, the Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash is guaranteed to offer an unforgettable and inclusive experience of exploration and challenge.

Markus Stitz, director of Dirt Dash Ltd, said: “The Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash follows the same well-tested concept as our two events in Scotland, offering people a sociable and inclusive environment for everyone who wants to ride bikes and explore an area of outstanding beauty.

"The event route is an adapted version of one of the new Route YC bike-packing routes, and participants are encouraged to take their time, stop at local businesses and enjoy all that the Yorkshire Coast has to offer.

"We are actively encouraging more women to take part and aim to have a 50/50 split in future events. So far, the participants signed up come from as far south as Bournemouth and as far north as Perthshire in Scotland.”

Markus has cycled around the world on a singlespeed bike.

Speaking on the event, Mark Noble, head of Marketing at Kinesis UK, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing the Dirt Dash to the Yorkshire Coast, offering cyclists a unique way to experience all that it has to offer.

" It’s set to be a great two days, packed full of adventure, challenges and the very best of the Yorkshire Coast and its surrounding areas.”

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of Yorkshire Coast BID, said: “The Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash aligns perfectly with our mission to promote sustainable and low-impact outdoor activities and tourism within the area.

"It’s the perfect way to highlight how you can take on Route YC on 2 or 4 wheels, and we look forward to welcoming riders for this incredible event.”

Entries for the Yorkshire Coast Dirt Dash are priced at £95.00, with a £5 discount offered for Cycling UK members.