Disney Plus has confirmed the release time for the final episodes of Andor 🚀

Andor will conclude on Disney Plus in a matter of hours.

Just three episodes are left in the acclaimed Star Wars spin-off.

But when exactly will you be able to watch them?

For the final time, Andor is set to release new episodes on Disney Plus. The acclaimed Star Wars spin-off will conclude in just a matter of hours.

The streaming service has been treating fans to batches of three episodes every week and the last drop is almost here. Viewers have been told where the Rogue One prequel series has been filmed - including a gorgeous Spanish location.

Disney has been tight-lipped on what to expect from the remaining episodes. But the release timings have been confirmed.

How many episodes of Andor are left?

Andor season 2 | Disney Plus

The acclaimed Star Wars show will conclude at the end of its second series - after creator Tony Gilroy revised his original plan for five seasons. So far Disney has already released nine episodes - over the course of three weeks.

All that remains is three more episodes, taking the season total to 12 and Andor’s overall run to 24. It is the same length as The Mandalorian’s three seasons so far.

Andor season two episodes 10 through 12 will be released today (May 13) in America and tomorrow (May 14) for viewers in the UK and Europe.

What time does Andor’s final episodes release?

Disney Plus has been very consistent when it comes to the release time for Andor episodes - and it is bad news for fans outside North America. Normally new shows and films on the streaming service release at around 8am GMT/ 9am CET, but the Star Wars spin-off has been moved forward to a prime spot for US audiences.

Episodes of Andor - including the three final instalments of season two - have been released at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT in America. Due to the differences in time zones, this works out at 2am GMT/ 3am CET and means that UK viewers will have to dodge spoilers when they wake up.

Will there be a series 3 of Andor?

Series creator Tony Gilroy had previously spoken about having an outline for five seasons of the Star Wars show - but he has since condescended it into just two. Andor series two has jumped forward a year at the end of each of its three episode arcs and is finally close to catching up to the start of Rogue One.

Andor’s second series is its last and so there will not be a third season.

