Chris Metcalfe has written the musical Nightingale in tribute to his late wife Lynn

hris Metcalfe, has been serving the music community in the Scarborough area for over 40 years, originally from his shop: Unit 4, Museum Terrace, and more recently from Knight Music on Victoria Road. Chris and his late wife Lynn also performed for many years in hotels, restaurants and theatres in Scarborough and beyond, including France and Spain. Chris has spent over 30 years writing “A Nightingale Sang “. Sadly Lynn died around 10 years ago, after they had spent 40 wonderful years together. The show is based on Lynn’s life story. Chris wrote ten of the songs and all the dialogue after Lynn died.

The show covers about 30 years from the 60’s to the 90’s starting life in Halifax and moving to Scarborough in the 80’s. Containing 20 original songs in a variety of genres including folk, blues, big band jazz, rock and roll, country and more, it is an enchanting combination of music and comedy, that stands as a testament to a beautiful woman, the power of music and the immortality of love.

When Chris booked the YMCA theatre over a year ago for the 9th to 11th May he didn’t realise that the 80th anniversary of D-day would be the day before his first performance. An interesting coincidence as one of the songs in the show was written by him and performed 30 years ago for the 50th anniversary celebrations at Whitby Pavilion.

Chris says he was very fortunate finding the cast and crew. The first person to respond to the female lead on a national casting site was Natalie Beniston from Leicester, who happened to be holidaying in the area a few days later. “When we met up and she saw the name of the show,” he said “she was shocked, as she performs under the name Natalie Nightingale! “ He thought it would be incredibly difficult to find anyone to match his late wife’s voice but Natalie fitted the bill perfectly. The lead male role is taken by Liam Farrikar, a graduate of Coventry University, School of Media and Performing Arts, with another graduate of the school involved in the technical production. The show’s Director, Lynda Powell, trained with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Chris has known David Nicholson from Twilight Productions in Scarborough for over 40 years and he was delighted to get David and his wife Kerry on board, with David playing 3 of the character roles and Kerry as the choreographer and vocal coach. Another of the professional cast members has toured nationally with Les Mis, Phantom and Fame. The rest of the actors and ensemble are from the Twilight team. Steve Brook, Chris’ friend and well -known professional keyboard player will be playing, with Chris himself on guitar.

Tickets:

https://ymcatheatre.uk/whats-on/