Thousands of spectators are expected to descend on the Yorkshire seaside town in support of Britain's armed forces - with interest expected to increase owing to the scenes witnessed recently following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - so here's our guide to the day, including some secret spots to bag the best view whilst avoiding the crowds!

Sponsored by Tesco, organisers have promised those who turn out to witness the air show over Scarborough's South Bay will be treated to displays by some of this country's most impressive aircraft.

Scarborough's National Armed Forces Day: what to expect on the day?

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World class aerobatic display team the Red Arrows will top the bill, with the red Hawk jets dazzling the crowds with airborne gymnastics for their 20-minute show of skill, courage and grace as they pull off their legendary aerial formation runs.

Also on display will be the UK's best military parachute display teams, the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team who alone draw huge crowds keen to witness first hand their amazing routines - including heart-stopping freefall elements.

Then, be prepared to be awestruck by the sheer power of the RAF Typhoon as its twin-engined EJ200 Rolls Royce powerplants that enable this fighter jet to be as nimble as it is fast.

Watch the EJ200 Eurofighter Typhoon engine being built from scratch to takeoff, HEREThen, people will be treated to something quite special: a Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane will complete the event in a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial team.

Spectators attending the event on Saturday 25th June will be treated to seeing the Spitfire and Hurricane

Scarborough's National Armed Forces Day: when is it?

Saturday 25th June

Scarborough's National Armed Forces Day: where is best to watch?

Without question the busiest place will be down on Scarborough's South Bay itself, down on the seafront. We anticipate hustle and bustle down there on the day, with a carnival atmosphere for those who like to be in the thick of it.

The world famous Red Arrows are set to dazzle along the Yorkshire coastline as they prepare to headline Armed Forces Day in Scarborough on 25th June

More shrewd spectators, or those who prefer less congestion, might want to head for St Nicholas Gardens or perhaps the Town Hall Gardens where views of the display will be superb, and space will be more readily available.

Locals, and those who know Scarborough well will almost certainly head up above the Spa, towards South Cliff in and around the Esplanade - or, if you want to soak yourself in historic splendour, a small fee to get into the castle will give you a king and queen's eye view.

Where is the best place for fish and chips in Scarborough?

This title is hotly contested, depending on who you speak to. But for those who are new to Scarborough, we highly recommend leaving your packed lunch at home and heading to one of our best chippies.

Prepare for some heart-stopping moments as these guys freefall through the air at huge rates of knots before a flourish of colour from their canopes brings them gracefully to ground.

The South Bay has more world class fish and chips than you can shake a wooden fork at, so take your pick although they will be busy. We'd highly recommend the Lifeboat Fish Bar on Eastborough - quite simply one of the best in the country.

If a cafe is more your thing, try Cafe Columbus or the Lookout on the Pier. There is also Farrers at the Spa which never fails to impress or Harbour Bar - let us know what you think of their ice creams ... but don't tell anyone else!

Where can I book to stay that might have availability for Armed Forces Day?

Reports suggest rooms, beds and caravans are filling up so you'll need to be quick. If you are struggling, some of our favourite spots that are less well known but no less impressive are:

- Jacobs Mount

- Pinewood Park

One of the most sophisticated and capable fighter jets in the world will be up close and personal to spectators on Armed Forces Day, with the unmistakable roar of its twin Rolls Royce engines likely to be heard for miles and miles.

- Falsgrave Leisure and Lodges

- Burnside Leisure Park, Burniston

Where is the best place to park for National Armed Forces Day?

Parking on the day is going to be at a premium. We'd advise you to get there early if you need to park your car, or to find ways into town that do not require a car.