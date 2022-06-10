Armed Forces Day: Programme of events revealed as Scarborough prepares to host national celebration

The hosting by Scarborough of a national Armed Forces Day in 2020 was postponed; instead the Red Arrows flew over to pay tribute to the armed forces. (Photo: MoD/Crown copyright)

The town is set to welcome thousands of spectators to see RAF aerobatic displays above the South Bay as part of the Armed Forces Day national event on Saturday June 25.

Celebrations kick off from 10am with highlight events including displays from the Red Arrows, RAF Falcons Parachute Team, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and an RAF Typhoon.

The day of events will be joined by pop-up displays from The Band of the Yorkshire Regiment, The Yorkshire Volunteer Band and the Royal Navy/ Royal Marines Unarmed Combat Display.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous Armed Forces Day celebrations in Scarborough.

The event, which attracts more than 200,000 people and figures including the Prime Minister, was meant to be held in the summers of 2020 and 2021 but was twice postponed due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

The celebrations will then be rounded off with a spectacular performance from The Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood.

A number of events will be taking place across the Yorkshire Coast in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey in the week leading up to the main celebration.

Armed Forces Day is a national celebration and public show of support for those currently serving in the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as well as veterans, reservists and their families.

Scarborough Sea Cadets with The Royal Marines at the launch event.

Celebrations begin from Monday June 20 when the Armed Forces Day flag is raised around the country.

Week Of Celebrations

• Saturday June 18

Military Football Matches - 2pm to 7pm at Scarborough Sports Village

• Monday June 20

Royal Navy flag raising - 10am to 11am in Scarborough

British Army and Children's Parade - 10am to 11am in Whitby

Royal Air Force flag raising - 10am to 11am in Filey

• Tuesday June 21

Filey Children's Parade - 1.30pm to 2pm at Filey Seafront

• Thursday June 23, 10am to 10.45pm

Scarborough Children's Parade - 10am to 10.45pm at South Bay Beach

• Saturday June 25

Naval Warfare - 6pm at Peasholm Park

Franki Valli Concert - 6pm at Open Air Theatre (tickets required)

The Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood - 7.30pm at Scarborough Spa (tickets required)

Armed Forces Day Scarborough Events Programme

• 10am - Opening of Armed Forces Day at South Bay

• 10.30am - RAF Falcons parachute display team at South Bay beach

• 11am - Military Parade Step Off at North and South Bay

• 11.25am - Parade Salute and flypast of RN Merlin, Wildcat and Navy Wings Seafire at South Bay

• 12.10am - Soldiers of Swing music performance at South Bay

• 12.35am - York Military Wives Choir music performance at South Bay

• 1pm - RAF Red Arrows display team at South Bay

• 2pm - RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight including Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire at South Bay

• 2pm to 6pm - Esports Gaming at Scarborough Spa

• 2pm - Joint military presentation at Scarborough Spa Theatre

• 2.30pm - RN Wildcat display at South Bay

• 2.40pm - Soldiers of Swing music performance at South Bay

• 3pm - Navy Wings Reliant Stinson display at South Bay

• 3.10pm - The Yorkshire Corps of Drums at South Bay

• 3.40pm - York Military Wives Choir music performance at South Bay

• 4.30pm - RAF Typhoon display at South Bay