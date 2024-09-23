Ben Elton extends tour to include Scarborough Spa date

Ben Elton brings his Authentic Stupidity tour to Scarborough Spa next year

Legendary comedian Ben Elton has extended his sold-out Authentic Stupidity UK tour into 2025 due to phenomenal demand for tickets.

The new dates include Scarborough Spa on Friday January 31.

Ben Elton said: “Next year is shaping up to be huge for me!

"Not only is my Authentic Stupidity Tour being extended into next year with 34 more regional dates and a week at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London's West End, but I also become eligible for my state pensio.Now that’s proper rock n’ roll.”

The world has changed a lot since Ben last toured five years ago – a whole new existential threat has emerged to challenge our very existence: Artificial Intelligence.

Apparently, it’s going to render all human life meaningless but Ben is here to warn you that AI is not the greatest threat that we face: it’s Authentic Stupidity.Ben Elton’s multi-award-winning career spans more than 40 years and includes seminal and groundbreaking television shows The Young Ones, Blackadder, Upstart Crow, West End plays Popcorn, Upstart Crow, West End musicals We Will Rock You, The Beautiful Game, Close Up and the Twiggy Musical.

He is the author of best-selling novels Stark, Dead Famous, Two Brothers and feature films Maybe Baby, Three Summers and All is True.

In October last year, Ben returned to Channel 4 for a one-off revival of Friday Night Live to rave reviews.

The reincarnation of the original smash-hit Saturday Night Live was critically acclaimed and Ben won the BAFTA for Comedy Entertainment Programme 2023.

The tour has received rave reviews including:

Just give him a stage and a microphone and Ben Elton is the best. No contest – The Sunday Times

Elton’s timing and phrasing remain impeccable, his structure is masterly – Daily Telegraph

There is nothing, absolutely nothing, to beat Ben Elton live – Evening Standard

Vital, relevant and passionate – The Scotsman

He is at Leeds Playhouse on Thursday September 26 and Friday September 27.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.