Bridlington Priory is 'delighted' to host special concert this month
The Proms event is set to be held at the impressive Old Town venue on Saturday, September 14, starting at 7pm.
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band will provide the music on the night – promising a rousing brass band performance.
Churchwarden Helen Hughes said: “We are delighted once again to welcome the championship-section Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band for a celebration of high-quality brass band music which will include the traditional Last Night of the Proms repertoire... flags are very welcome!
"Tickets are £10 with accompanied under 16s free and can be bought at the door, from the Bridlington Priory Shop, or online from Bridlington Spa.
"It promises to be a great night!”
