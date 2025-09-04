BRIT Award winners The Last Dinner Party announce Bridlington Spa show

Bridlington Spa have announced that indie rock band The Last Dinner Party are coming to Bridlington Spa this year as part of a huge headline tour.

The band are set to perform at the historic coastal venue on Sunday November 23. The gig will be part of a huge headline tour for the band that spans from the Autumn through to next Spring. With two BRIT Awards to their name (including Breakthrough Artist earlier this year), and having sold out virtually every show they played right across the globe (including three sold-out hometown shows at London’s Eventim Apollo), The Last Dinner Party’s arrival and subsequent worldwide success was one of the most thrilling introductions to a new British band in decades. Tickets for the tour go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday September 12.