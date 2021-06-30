Charity gig organised in Market Hall to raise money for Scarborough hospital and thank NHS staff

Scarborough Market Hall. Picture: JPI Media/ Richard Ponter

The NHS Thankyou Party will take place at Scarborough Indoor Market Hall on Saturday July 31 featuring local bands and artists who will each play 45 minute sets.

NHS workers can attend for free but the event is open to everyone.

It has been organised by Paula Deakin, who worked at Scarborough Hospital until this January as a housekeeper.

Bongo man will be performing.

"I worked at Scarborough Hospital for 12 years," Paula said, "And I've done a lot of charity work.

"I've organised a lot of gigs, cake stalls and karaoke nights over the years.

"I think with everyone working so hard through the pandemic that they deserve to enjoy themselves and the best thing it for them [to do that] with music.

"I just wanted to give something back to all the staff that have felt under pressure through the pandemic.

Tom Davenport is another one of the acts playing.

"It's nice to give back and it's nice for them to feel appreciated."

Some of the musicians playing are Paddy Doolin, Tom Davenport, Bongoman and the Bongomaniacs, Joel Igno, Oriana and Paula herself.

She added: "Years ago I used to do a few songs for family and friends and at the hospital they called me the singing domestic.

"I'm coming out of my retirement for a good cause."

All proceeds from ticket sales, the raffle and the tombola will be donated to the York Teaching Hospital Charity, as will 10 per cent of the bar takings on the night.

Ed Morgan Sellers from Scarborough Hospital will act as compere as well as giving a speech and leading a minute clap for the NHS staff.

The event starts at 7.30pm.