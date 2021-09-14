Cloughton Rat Pack to stage charity show for Saint Catherine's at Scarborough Spa

Cloughton Rat Pack.

The black tie dinner and concert will be held at Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Saturday November 13.

The Rat Pack are long-time supporters of Saint Catherine’s, having raised over £100,000 to date, through live music events.

They even continued fundraising in lockdown by recording two special videos on Zoom to bring the band together virtually.

Table seats for the event including dinner are now sold out.

However, concert-only stalls seats are now on sale priced at £15.

Tracy Calcraft, business and income services director at Saint Catherin's, said: “We are thrilled that the Rat Pack will again be supporting us in such spectacular style.

"Their commitment to Saint Catherine’s spans many years and we are so thankful for their support.

“We are also incredibly grateful to our sponsors Cooplands, Asquith & Co and Wilfred Scruton Ltd, which helps to maximise the proceeds going directly to patient care.

“This promises to be a fantastic night with lots of laughter – we look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Steve Chambers of the Rat Pack said: “We cannot wait to play at the Scarborough Spa again in what will be our first performance for almost two years.

“It’s especially poignant for me this year, as I lost my dad in Saint Catherine’s in April 2021.

"The expert care I witnessed during my dad’s final days makes me want to raise more and more money for this amazing cause. It going to be an emotional one! Cannot wait to see you all there, and please dig deep.”

To find out more, or to buy stalls tickets, click here.