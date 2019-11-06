The Damned to headline Whitby’s Tomorrow’s Ghosts’ Goth Festival - here's how to get tickets

Headlining Tomorrow's Ghosts Festival in Whitby next April.

The British punk band will headline the fourth instalment of Whitby’s newest Gothic Festival over the weekend of April 24 to 26 next year.

Highly regarded for their riotous live shows and formidable stage presence, the band is fresh from releasing their first album in ten years Evil Spirits thanks to an successful PledgeMusic funding campaign.

It’s been 40 years since The Damned released the first single New Rose, and the self-styled 'greatest surviving British punk band' is about to release their most comprehensive collection of songs in a new greatest hits collection.

Also topping the bill will be German darkwave and post-punk heroes Pink Turns Blue, who gained a fervent worldwide following in the mid-80s with the release of If Two Worlds Kiss, which merged Echo and the Bunnymen-style pop with gothic darkness.

They will also be joined by The Membranes, The Rose of Avalanche, SRSQ, The Glass House Museum, The Last Cry and The Arch making Tomorrow’s Ghosts a must for anyone into gothic, new wave and post-punk music.

In addition to the bands, the alternative Market will run throughout the weekend and there will also be a number of film screenings in Whitby Pavilion’s digital cinema.

Earlybird weekend tickets are now on sale from Whitby Pavilion’s Box Office (01947) 458899 or by clicking here.