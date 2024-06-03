Daytime disco to make cash for Scarborough's Rainbow Centre - how you can help

The Rainbow Centre

Why wait until the sun sets to get into the dancing mood – get into the summer vibe, dancing to a range of club music at to St Mary’s Parish House, Castle Road, Scarborough, on Saturday June 15.

Hear your favourite club classics, R&B, bounce, Indie and 80s classics from five DJs, in a venue filled with professional sound and lighting tech, creating a real club experience.

The Rainbow Centre is known for the work its team does, offering vital care and support to people who are homeless, most vulnerable or in crisis in the Scarborough area.

This event will raise funds to continue the support The Rainbow Centre offers in the local community.

Rainbow Centre CEO Jo Laking

Taking to the decks on the day will be some well known faces; notably Jo Laking, the centre’s chief executive, who continues to make her role truly hands on.

Jo said: “We want to make this event really joyful and accessible to anyone who loves a club experience and a range of music.

" I’ve always enjoyed dancing and I’ve been finessing my style at the decks recently so I can really be a part of it.

" It’s so much fun bringing this to life next to some well known DJs such as Jon Baxter, James Avon, Chris Curtis and Mike Lynskey, and we really hope it’ll be a sell-out event, at only a fiver a ticket for five hours of dancing.”

The Rainbow Centre was established in 1997 to offer practical support to vulnerable people in the local community.

Since then, we have grown and offer an open door to anyone in need of help with any issues they are facing, offering compassion, support and hope.

Each year we make around 12,500 critical interventions, offering assistance to vulnerable people during their difficult circumstances and beyond. Support includes food parcels, a hot meal in the community cafe, access to shower and laundry facilities, clean clothing, bedding and other household essentials.

The event will run fon Saturday June 5 from 3pm to 8pm.

A soft drinks bar will be available – this is a fun event, accessible to all and no alcohol is permitted on the premises.