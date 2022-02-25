DMA's performing at TRNSMT Festival on July 13, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Australian trio will be performing at Scarborough Spa on Saturday July 9.

The gig is part of the band's two ‘Live By The Seaside!’ shows, with the other date being in Margate.

The band took to Twitter to announce the date, saying: “We’re off to the Seaside! So excited to announce that we’ll be playing some amazing old venues in the seaside towns of Margate and Scarborough this July.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DMA’s are an Australian three-piece indie rock band formed in 2012 in Sydney, and is composed of Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason, and Johnny Took.