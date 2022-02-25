DMA’s are heading to Scarborough Spa - Here’s what you need to know
Australian rock band DMA’s will be playing in Scarborough this summer.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 4:47 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th February 2022, 5:00 pm
The Australian trio will be performing at Scarborough Spa on Saturday July 9.
The gig is part of the band's two ‘Live By The Seaside!’ shows, with the other date being in Margate.
The band took to Twitter to announce the date, saying: “We’re off to the Seaside! So excited to announce that we’ll be playing some amazing old venues in the seaside towns of Margate and Scarborough this July.”
DMA’s are an Australian three-piece indie rock band formed in 2012 in Sydney, and is composed of Tommy O'Dell, Matt Mason, and Johnny Took.
Tickets are on sale now.