Doctor Who star on way to Sci-Fi Scarborough next April

Frazer Hines

And it’s the longest-running male assistant ever in Doctor Who, Frazer Hines, who will be joining the event for the entire weekend.

Born 22 September 1944, Frazer played companion Jamie McCrimmon in Doctor Who, from The Highlanders to The War Games, and again in the 20thanniversary special, The Five Doctors, and the Season 22 story, The Two Doctors.

Outside Doctor Who, he is perhaps best known for playing Joe Sugden in Emmerdale Farm.

Jamie was a companion of the Second Doctor (Patrick Troughton) from 1966 to 1969.

James Robert McCrimmon was a piper and soldier, fighting the hated English at Culloden in 1746.

Escaping execution, Jamie follows Polly, Ben and the Doctor into the TARDIS.

Although from the 18th Century, Jamie adapted quickly to time-travelling life, fighting Cybermen on the Moon, faceless Chameleons and Daleks in Victorian London.

He faced the Great Intelligence – once in Tibet and again in the London Underground – and twice fought the Martian Ice Warriors.

What he lacked in intelligence, he more than made up for in strength, charm and instinct.

Recently, Hines has returned to the Doctor Who franchise through the Big Finish Productions audio line, performing Jamie for the Companion Chronicles and The Lost Stories series.

He also made use of his impersonation of Patrick Troughton, and in 2013 was formally cast as the Second Doctor for an extended cameo in the anniversary story The Light at the End.

In 2010, Hines took part in a series of audio dramas pairing Jamie with the Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker).

Sci-Fi Scarborough is on at Scarborough Spa on April 4 and 5 next year.

Other confirmed guests

JILL HALFPENNY - Humans - Inside No.9 (Saturday only)

MIKE QUINN - Nien Numb - Return of the Jedi to The Rise of Skywalker - Master Puppeteer

JOHN LEESON - K-9 - Doctor Who

Back for a seventh consecutive year, the popular family event returns with its usual mix of top guests from film and TV and a plethora of content to keep everyone entertained all weekend.