Don't miss chance to join in unique VE Day theatrical experience at Scarborough's Shakespeare
When the Hurly Burly’s Done, When the Battle's Lost and Won is an original playlet, crafted by The Scarborough News journalist Sue Wilkinson and director Richard Milburn.
It invites you to immerse yourself in the vibrant celebrations of Victory in Europe Day when it is performed at Shakespeare Gallery and Studios, what was the Shakespeare pub in St Helen’s Square, Scarborough.
Set in a lively seaside pub, the air is filled with cheers, music, and dancing as the nation celebrates the end of the Second World War.
Amidst the jubilation, an unexpected drama unfolds. A soldier returns from war, clutching his sweetheart’s letter, a woman is left speechless, a husband's secret is unveiled and a father is consumed by betrayal.
In 20 minutes, lives will be transformed as the past collides with the present in a moment none of them saw coming.
Directed by Richard Milburn and produced by Andrew Aldis, the unique performance encourages audience participation, inviting you to dress in period attire and sing-along to wartime songs.
The Shakespeare Gallery, created by Scarborough Studios CIO, is a space that now hosts live art and performance events.
As part of the High Street Creative Hubs Project, the gallery revitalises disused town centre buildings, transforming them into spaces for creative pursuits.
Scarborough Studios CIO High Street Hubs Project also supports the Old Parcels Office Artspace and Scarborough Community Box Office.
Do not miss out on nostalgia, drama and celebration at the Shakespeare Gallery and Studios. Be part of a theatrical experience that brings history to life.
When the Hurly Burly’s Done, When the Battle's Lost and Won is on Thursday May 8 to Saturday May 10.
Performances are on the Thursday and Friday at 5.30pm, 7pm and 8.30pm and on Saturday at 1.30pm, 3pm and 4.30pm.
Tickets: £10 adults and £8 Under 16/students. They are available at Scarborough Community Box Office scbo.co.uk or 07942 280288.