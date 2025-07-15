Echoes of España: 'unique' concert heading to Whitby's St John's Church
In a unique concert in Whitby, international concert guitarist Jonathan Ross Parkin will take you on an exhilarating journey through Spain’s rich musical landscape, from the fiery passion of classical masters to the bold innovations of today’s cutting-edge composers.
By juxtaposing timeless masterpieces with innovative new works, the recital at St John’s Church on Friday August 1 aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Spain’s deep influence on the classical guitar tradition and how modern composers are continuing to shape the future of this iconic instrument.
Described as ‘an immensely gifted and talented musician’ by BBC Radio 3 and winner of numerous national and international guitar competitions, Jonathan’s virtuosic and expressive playing combined with his intimate knowledge of Spanish music and culture means that this concert is not to be missed.
Hailing from Teesside and currently based in Valencia, Parkin has performed in prestigious venues such as the Wigmore Hall, Kings Place, Palau les Arts (Valencia), The Barbican and L ’Auditori (Barcelona).
The concert starts at 11.45am. Entry free, with a retiring collection.
