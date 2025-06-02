Enjoy a weekend of Swinging Sixties as Whitby Pavilion hosts popular music event

By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 12:44 BST

Enjoy the sounds of one the most memorable eras of music as Whitby Pavilion gears up for its popular 60s weekend.

On from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8, the event includes live performances from entertainers including Steve Ellis, Vanity Fare, Swinging Blue Jeans, Herman’s Hermits, The Fourmost, The Kinx, The Fabs, Rag Dolls and the Small Fakers.

You can also enjoy tributes to Elvis Presley, Cliff Richard and The Beatles.

Saturday night headliner Steve Ellis has spoken of his love for the 60s Weekend which marks its 20th anniversary.

Steve Ellis, who's coming to Whitby 60s Weekend. picture: Paul Gough, Goffy Media.Steve Ellis, who's coming to Whitby 60s Weekend. picture: Paul Gough, Goffy Media.
Steve, a close friend of British music icon Paul Weller, has appeared several times at the weekend and said: “I love playing Whitby Pavilion and I know the fans of the 60s are always up for a good time.

“The special anniversary this June will make it even more memorable.”

Full weekend five shows cost £110, evenings £35 and afternoons £18.

Call 01757 700042 or 07990 073574 for tickets and more information.

