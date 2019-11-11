The first 2020 headliner for Scarborough Open Air Theatre has been revealed

Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Picture Cuffe and Taylor.

Chart-topping rockers McFly are bringing their explosive live show to Scarborough next summer.

With seven UK number-one singles, five top 10 albums, six sell-out tours and 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly are one of the biggest British pop acts of the 21st century.

The band behind hits All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One For The Radio and Shine A Light are today delighted to announce they will play a headline show at Scarborough OAT on Friday August 14 2020.

McFly. Picture Cuffe and Taylor.

Since hitting the big time as the youngest band to ever have a debut album go straight to number one – beating The Beatles’ long-standing record – Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd have become one of the UK’s best-loved bands.

After spending some time apart working on their own projects – and joining forces with Busted to form pop super group McBusted – the McFly boys recently announced they would return to the live arena with a show at London’s O2.

This O2 show sold out in minutes leading to the announcement of a full UK arena tour in Spring 2020 – including a date at the UK’s largest open-air arena, situated on the Yorkshire coast.

McFly’s Scarborough OAT show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “We’re very excited to announce McFly as our first headliners for 2020.

“The boys played a sensational show here in 2013, and again as McBusted in 2014 and 2015. We are constantly being asked to bring them back and so we are delighted they’ll be back here next summer.

“McFly are a brilliant live band who always bring a spectacular show. As proved by the rush for tickets when they announced both their O2 show and their Arena Tour, we would advise fans to not hang around getting their tickets.”

McFly’s return to touring comes hot on the heels of the release of ‘Lost Songs’. This collection of original material from the band’s vaults was accumulated after the release of their last studio album ‘Above The Noise’.

It is classic McFly, and now, at last, it is freely available to every one of their fans around the world and will be performed alongside their mega-hits throughout 2020.