First look at setting for VE Day event at Scarborough’s old Shakespeare pub - how to get tickets

When the Hurly Burly's Done, When the Battle's Lost and Won - A Theatrical Experience on VE Day at Shakespeare Gallery and Studios

The Shakespeare Gallery and Studios has been transformed into a 1940s pub ready for an immersive VE Day event this week.

Bunting has been put up, a radio is ready for Churchill’s speech and chairs and tables set up for the audience.

Step back in time to 1945 for When the Hurly Burly's Done, When the Battle's Lost and Won at the venue in St Helen’s Square, Scarborough.

The original playlet, crafted by Sue Wilkinson and Richard Milburn, and directed by Richard Milburn, invites you to immerse yourself in the vibrant celebrations of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Set in a lively seaside pub, the air is filled with cheers, music, and dancing as the nation celebrates the end of World War II. However, amidst the jubilation, an unexpected drama unfolds.

A soldier returns from war, clutching his sweetheart’s letter, a woman is left speechless, a husband's secret is unveiled, and a father is consumed by betrayal. In just 20 minutes, lives will be transformed as the past collides with the present in a moment neither saw coming.

Produced by Andrew Aldis, this unique performance encourages audience participation, inviting you to dress in period attire and refresh your knowledge of wartime songs to join in the celebration.

The Shakespeare Gallery, created by Scarborough Studios CIO, is a dynamic space that now hosts a diverse programme of live art and performance events. As part of the High Street Creative Hubs Project, the gallery is dedicated to revitalising disused town centre buildings, transforming them into vibrant spaces for creative pursuits.

Some of the team behind the VE Day commemoration

Join us for an evening of nostalgia, drama, and celebration at the Shakespeare Gallery and Studios. Don't miss this chance to be part of a unique theatrical experience that brings history to life.

Event Details:

Thursday May 8 and Friday May 9 at 5.30pm, 7pm and 8.30pm,

Saturday May 10 at 1.30pm, 3pm and 4.30pm,

"When the Hurly Burly's Done, When the Battle's Lost and Won is on at the Shakespeare Gallery and Studios in St Helen's Square, Scarborough, on Thursday May 8, Friday May 9 and Saturday May 10

Location: Shakespeare Gallery and Studios, St Helen's Square, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO14 9TD

Tickets: £10 Adults, £8 Under 16/Students.

Available at Scarborough Community Box Office: scbo.co.uk or 07942 280288.