Flamenco Orígenes on way to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

An exceptional group of traditional flamenco artists visits the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Flamenco Origenes delves deep into almost-forgotten knowledge and searching for true origins of the art form that we have come to know as flamenco.

The group celebrates the multitude of art forms that fed into the evolution of flamenco, the traditional art form of the Andalusian people, which evolved out of the melting pot of cultures and peoples that have lived and thrived in Andalusia, in the South of Spain, for millennia.

Lourdes Fernández and her flamenco company welcome audiences joining them on an epic adventure spanning multiple continents and hundreds of years to discover more about this rich art form.

Flamenco Origenes are Lourdes Fernández (artistic director, co-choreographer and dancer), Josie Laurel (producer, co-choreographer and dancer), Adrián Solá (musical director, composer and guitarist), Ayoze de Alejandro López (composer, script writer, percussion and electronic effects), Mónica García Machuca (vocals) and Fuensanta Zambrana Ruiz (violinist).

Flamenco Orígenes can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Saturday 8 November at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com