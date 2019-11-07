Friends! The Musical Parody to play Scarborough Spa - when you can get tickets

Friends! The Musical Parody

It calls in at Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Thursday May 7.

Friends! The Musical Parody takes a look at and remembers the TV phenomenon that ruled the 90s and became a cultural institution with millions of fans across the globe.

Like the original television series, Friends! The Musical Parody follows the lives of six wacky 20-somethings and goes back in time to celebrate and poke fun at some of their most iconic moments as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990’s Manhattan.

Friends! The Musical Parody is a hilarious good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show in an uncensored, hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production.

The fun begins on an ordinary day at the corner coffee show, Central Perk, when a certain runaway bride, with the signature hairstyle, stumbles into the lives of five other friends and kicks the whole gang out of second gear.

Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel, haven’t gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in a delightful musical parody that harnesses the nostalgia for the iconic TV show and takes it to hilarious new places.