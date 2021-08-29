IN PICTURES: UB40 feat. Ali Campbell and Astro at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The chart-toppers played a set packed with hits including If It Happens Again, One In Ten, Cherry Oh Baby and Rat In My Kitchen, before a brilliant encore of Kingston Town, Can’t Help Falling In Love With You and Red Red Wine.

UB40 have achieved three UK Number Ones – Red, Red Wine, I Got You Babe (ft. Chrissie Hynde) and I Can’t Help Falling In Love with You – and 17 Top 10 singles.

Since reuniting six years ago, founding members Ali and Astro – backed on stage by a fantastic seven-piece reggae band – have become a formidable touring outfit. They played at Scarborough OAT in 2017 and their 2019 ‘The Real Labour of Love’ tour visited Australia, New Zealand, Europe and America.

Last year, Ali and Astro reassembled their touring band remotely to record a lockdown single, a poignant cover of the late Bill Withers’ Lean On Me, in aid of NHS Charities Together.

The band comprises bassist Colin McNeish, guitarist Winston Delandro, keyboardist Michael Martin, drummer Paul Slowly, backing singer Matt Hoy and a brass section of trumpeter Colin Graham and saxophonist Winston Rose.

The summer season at the Open Air Theatre continues tonight with Anne-Marie, and then:

8 Sept Courteeners

9 Sept James

10 Sept Snow Patrol

17 Sept Duran Duran

