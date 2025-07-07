Check out the photos below!placeholder image
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: UB40 ft Ali Campbell wowed the crowd with Scarborough Open Air Theatre performance

By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Jul 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 12:10 BST
Reggae legend Ali Campbell well and truly conquered the Yorkshire coast alongside UB40, as they performed a hit-filled show at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell brought their iconic sound to the venue on Sunday and they did not disappoint.

The show began with Small Axe and Food For Thought before segueing perfectly into classics If it Happens Again and Homely Girl.

Duets of Cathy’s Clown and Would I Lie with velvet voiced support artist Bitty Mclean fitted perfectly into the 90-minute set which also included Burden of Shame, Cherry Oh Baby, Many Rivers and One In Ten.

To end the night, Ali was accompanied by thousands of voices joining him with Red Red Wine and Kingston Town before a finale of hit cover (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You.

Opening the night was Reggae Roast featuring Horseman and a set from British reggae singer/songwriter Bitty Mclean.

TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 continues on Thursday (July 10) with indie chart-toppers Blossoms before Rag’n’Bone Man (Friday) and McFly (Saturday).

Hundreds of excited fans making their way to the venue.

1. UB40 ft Ali Campbell at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Hundreds of excited fans making their way to the venue. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
The band captivates the crowd!

2. UB40 ft Ali Campbell at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The band captivates the crowd! Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
Reggae Roast featuring Horseman opened the incredible night.

3. UB40 ft Ali Campbell at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Reggae Roast featuring Horseman opened the incredible night. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
The atmosphere was electric.

4. UB40 ft Ali Campbell at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The atmosphere was electric. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:TK MaxxYorkshireUB40
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice