UB40 featuring Ali Campbell brought their iconic sound to the venue on Sunday and they did not disappoint.

The show began with Small Axe and Food For Thought before segueing perfectly into classics If it Happens Again and Homely Girl.

Duets of Cathy’s Clown and Would I Lie with velvet voiced support artist Bitty Mclean fitted perfectly into the 90-minute set which also included Burden of Shame, Cherry Oh Baby, Many Rivers and One In Ten.

To end the night, Ali was accompanied by thousands of voices joining him with Red Red Wine and Kingston Town before a finale of hit cover (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You.

Opening the night was Reggae Roast featuring Horseman and a set from British reggae singer/songwriter Bitty Mclean.

TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 continues on Thursday (July 10) with indie chart-toppers Blossoms before Rag’n’Bone Man (Friday) and McFly (Saturday).

