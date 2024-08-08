KORN: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Korn is coming to Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (August 8).

Alt-Metal pioneers, KORN are performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (August 8) - Here’s all you need to know!

The US band who gave the world such anthems as Blind, Falling Away From Me, Here To Stay, Freak On A Leash, Twisted Transistor, Make Me Bad, Did My Time, are set to rock the night away tonight on the Yorkshire coast.

KORN will be joined on the night by very special guests Wargasm and Loathe.

Since forming in California in 1993, KORN have sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed.

They have continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

The doors open at 6pm and an assortment of food and drink stalls are available inside the concert area.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the Town Centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Note that parking in Council car parks is free AFTER 6pm

Do not park on grass verges, across driveways or where an obstruction may occur.

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search.

There are three designated smoking areas within the venue. These are located at the North, South and top of the venue.

For health and safety reasons, there will not be an opportunity for the general public to leave and re-enter the venue. A strict policy of no re-admission to the venue will be enforced.

Electronic cigarettes are not permitted for use within the venue seating/standing area.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous. However, concert goers cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/korn for further information.