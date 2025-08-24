Music festivals hit Bridlington - This Feeling By the Sea at the Spa and Live at the Queens in the Old Town

There will be a live music festival at the Queen Bar and Coffee House in Brid Old Town on Saturday August 30 from noon

After a triumphant debut event two years ago, the rock 'n' roll club night, record label and tastemakers This Feeling will bring their third By The Sea festival back to Bridlington Spa on August 29 and 30.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As with last year's festival, every artist on the bill has emerged via This Feeling shows held in grassroots venues across the UK. The line-up from 3.25pm: Friday Main Stage Lottery Winners Stanleys Finn Forster Tom A. Smith Sunbeam Cruz Jericho Keys DJ (BBC introducing) Friday Acoustic Stage Michael Gallagher Harriet Rose Saturday Main Stage from 3.25pm Stone The Lilacs The Covasettes Keyside Ark*Ayla Lock-In Eighty Eight Miles John Kennedy DJ (Radio X) Saturday Acoustic Stage Dylan Robert PG Ciarletta

While the music sounds at Bridlington Spa, there is also a festival in Bridlington’s Old Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a first for an outdoor stage at the Queens Bar and Coffee House on Saturday August 30.

All the acts are from Yorkshire.

The bill from noon to 10.30pm:

Oliver Pinder – Wakefield - Headliner

Beth Pilling and the Bootleggers – Bridlington/Hull

Follow Deep – Bridlington/Hull

Bleach – Hull

Cherry Fuzz Club – Leeds

Restless Youth – Leeds

Edge of 13 – Bridlington

Reverie – Scarborough

Don't Fret The Poet – Bridlington

January Jam – Bridlington

Tymisha – Hull

Lights Out – Scarborough

From 10.30pm to 1am

DJ Amy Desouza