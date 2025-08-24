Music festivals hit Bridlington - This Feeling By the Sea at the Spa and Live at the Queens in the Old Town
As with last year's festival, every artist on the bill has emerged via This Feeling shows held in grassroots venues across the UK. The line-up from 3.25pm: Friday Main Stage Lottery Winners Stanleys Finn Forster Tom A. Smith Sunbeam Cruz Jericho Keys DJ (BBC introducing) Friday Acoustic Stage Michael Gallagher Harriet Rose Saturday Main Stage from 3.25pm Stone The Lilacs The Covasettes Keyside Ark*Ayla Lock-In Eighty Eight Miles John Kennedy DJ (Radio X) Saturday Acoustic Stage Dylan Robert PG Ciarletta
While the music sounds at Bridlington Spa, there is also a festival in Bridlington’s Old Town.
It will be a first for an outdoor stage at the Queens Bar and Coffee House on Saturday August 30.
All the acts are from Yorkshire.
The bill from noon to 10.30pm:
Oliver Pinder – Wakefield - Headliner
Beth Pilling and the Bootleggers – Bridlington/Hull
Follow Deep – Bridlington/Hull
Bleach – Hull
Cherry Fuzz Club – Leeds
Restless Youth – Leeds
Edge of 13 – Bridlington
Reverie – Scarborough
Don't Fret The Poet – Bridlington
January Jam – Bridlington
Tymisha – Hull
Lights Out – Scarborough
From 10.30pm to 1am
DJ Amy Desouza