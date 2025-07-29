Violinist Alena Baeva is one of the stars of the North Yorkshire Chamber Music Festival (credit: Matthew Johnson)

Now in its 17th year, the North York Moors Chamber Music Festival returns with a festival designed to mirror the 14-line structure of a sonnet.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourteen concerts will take place guiding audiences through a pagan year with its unfolding seasons, solstices, and equinoxes.

The four elements – Fire, Air, Water, and Earth – are explored through the lens of TS Eliot’s Four Quartets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concerts will be staged in four moorland churches: St Hilda’s, Danby; St Hedda’s, Egton Bridge; St Michael’s, Coxwold, and St Mary’s, Lastingham.

The remaining ten concerts will be held in an acoustically-treated venue on the grounds of Welburn Manor, near Kirkbymoorside.

Festival curator and cellist Jamie Walton says: “This year’s festival, Sonnet, celebrates the art of collaboration in awe-inspiring settings, taking audiences on a musical quest through interwoven themes within a central storyline.

"It promises to be another exhilarating and thought-provoking experience, and we hope you will join us as we explore the pagan cycle of the year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combining moorland churches with an acoustically-treated venue in the grounds of Welburn Manor – an innovation first introduced five years ago to allow the festival to continue despite the pandemic – has proven to be a popular formula for the festival, attracting international artists, many of whom commit to the entire fortnight by taking up residencies.

This year, these include Alena Baeva, Benjamin Baker, Emma Parker, Oliver Heath, Charlotte Scott and Victoria Sayles, violin; Simone Gramaglia, Simone van der Giessen and Gary Pomeroy, viola;

Rebecca Gilliver, Tim Posner and Jamie Walton, cello; Will Duerden, double bass; Katya Apekisheva, Joseph Havlat, Daniel Lebhardt, Anna Tibrook and Huw Watkins, piano;

David Gerrard, harpsichord; James Gilchrist, tenor; Julian Bliss and Matthew Hunt, clarinet; Ben Goldscheider, French horn; Silvija Ščerbavičiūtė, flute and Celine Souat, harp. Completing the line-up is the Waldstein Trio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of our artists return every year, embracing residencies and immersing themselves in the festival as a creative retreat,” said Jamie.

"This camaraderie allows the freedom to rehearse in a relaxed setting, forming ensembles who bring fresh interpretations to the repertoire, inspired by the landscape, the people and the atmosphere.”

Tickets for individual concerts are £18; a season ticket for all 14 costs £190. As ever, under-30s get free entry to any of the concerts.

To book, please email [email protected], call 07722 038990, or visit www.northyorkmoorsfestival.com