Northern Ballet brings children's ballet Ugly Duckling to Brid Spa

The 40-minute ballet retells the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, following the duckling on her journey as she discovers her true self.

Ugly begins lonely and fed-up, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in.

She tries to make friends with fellow ducklings as well as with frogs, cats and even a fox, but realising she is not like any of these animals, she is left sad and alone.

Join the duckling on her journey as she overcomes her troubles and learns to love herself and those around her.

Visiting cities and towns across the UK, Northern Ballet aims to break down barriers to world-class ballet, providing opportunities for children and their families to experience live dance, music and theatre together, at an accessible price and venue.

Ugly Duckling was the first children’s ballet from Northern Ballet, premiering in 2012.

The company has since produced eight children’s ballets which have achieved huge popularity live on stage, in CBeebies TV adaptations and in cinemas nationwide.

In its third revival since premiering, Ugly Duckling will be performed to music by John Longstaff, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue.

Sets are designed by Dave Gillan, lighting by Alastair West, and costumes designed by Julie Anderson.

Ugly Duckling is a perfect introduction to ballet for children. It is at Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds, from Saturday February 11 until Wednesday February 15.

Box office: 0113 200 8008

Bridlington Spa

Tuesday March 28

Box Office 01262 678258

bridspa.com

Box office: 01484 430528

It is at York Theatre Royal on Thursday April 6.

Box office: 01904 623568 or yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Hull New Theatre

Saturday February 18