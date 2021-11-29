The band's latest album, a career-spanning greatest hits collection called Tales From The Script, went straight to number one on the albums chart on its release, and they have followed that by announcing a new headline show on the Yorkshire coast.

Tales From The Script – the band’s sixth chart-topping album – celebrates everything the trio have achieved in their 14 years together.

As part of a Greatest Hits Tour they will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Thursday July 14.

The Script will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre in July 2022.

Tickets go on general sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 9am on Friday December 3.

The show at Scarborough OAT – Britain’s biggest open air concert arena – is a welcome return to the Yorkshire coast for The Script. The band – Danny O'Donoghue, Mark Sheehan and Glen Power – headlined the venue in 2018 and their fans have been asking for them to return ever since.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough OAT’s venue programmer, said: “Every time we tease the fact we have a new show to announce at the venue we are literally bombarded by fans demanding we announce it is The Script.

“Well, today, we are absolutely delighted to announce this brilliant band are returning to Scarborough OAT next summer. The last show here with Danny, Mark and Glen was a real highlight and we cannot wait to welcome them back.

“My advice to fans is to get your tickets early because this show is going to be something truly special!”

Since arriving on the scene in 2008, The Script have sold more than 30 million records and given us such global hits as We Cry, The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, For The First Time, Hall Of Fame (featuring will.i.am) and Superheroes.

Tales From The Script topped the charts on its release last month. It followed in the footsteps of previous chart-topping albums The Script (2008), Science & Faith (2010), No Sound Without Silence (2014), Freedom Child (2017) and Sunsets & Full Moons (2019).

Together with the new Scarborough OAT date, the Tales From The Script UK and European Tour includes a huge London show at The O2 and two homecoming performances at Dublin’s 3 Arena.