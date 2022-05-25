Paul Young brings his new tour Behind the Lens to Scarborough Spa next year - tickets go on sale this week

Paul Young will visit Scarborough Spa Theatre on Friday 26 May 2023 as part of a major tour called Behind The Lens.

He is at Scarborough Spa Theatre on Friday 26 May 2023 at 7.30pm.

Paul Young has been a major star for four decades. He broke into the big time 40 years ago when No Parlez went to number one and spawned iconic hits like Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home).

More success followed with the number one album The Secret Of Association and the worldwide hit Everytime You Go Away, not forgetting an appearance at Live Aid and more. Paul sustained that success – while having fun in his tex-mex band, Los Pacaminos.

Now, on the 40th anniversary of No Parlez, he’s releasing a remarkable new record and publishing his extraordinary memoir; both called Behind The Lens.

He’s touring the UK, too, where he’ll meet fans, sing hits and tell stories about his incredible career. It’s time to revel in the classic hits and learn the stories behind them as Paul steps out from Behind The Lens.

Paul said: “I’m looking forward to touring next year as the fans go Behind The Lens.”

Meet’n’greet packages are available.

The show goes on sale on Friday May 27 2022 at 10am.