Scarborough Spa Orchestra ... It is hoped that the season will resume on Wednesday 18 August.

The performances on Wednesday 11 August and Thursday 12 August were cancelled earlier this week.

Now, management at the Spa say that the concerts on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (15, 16 and 17 August) have also been cancelled.

They say it is "due to a couple of members having to self-isolate".

It is hoped that the season will resume on Wednesday 18 August.

"Please keep an eye on our website/social media for any further updates regarding future concerts," they say.

"Both Scarborough Spa and The Spa Orchestra apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"All advance ticket holders who booked online will receive an automatic refund from their point of purchase.