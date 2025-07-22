Scarborough Spa Orchestra's morning concerts will be held in the Sun Court

The baton is raised on Scarborough Spa Orchestra 113th season at the Spa this weekend.

The Orchestra, will play seven concerts per week from Sunday to Wednesday, all within the magnificent Scarborough Spa.

Sunday July 27

11am: Opening Morning Concert

2pm: Teddy Bears Picnic

Monday July 28

11am Morning Concert

7.45pm Evening Concert

Tuesday July 29

11am Morning Concert

Wednesday July 30

11am Morning Concert

7.45pm:Gala Night Concer- tThe Best of British

Morning concerts will bring a musical start to the day, running from Sundays to Wednesdays at 11am. The Orchestra will perform the perfect mix of the very best in light music within the elegant Sun Court Enclosure.

Please Note: If the weather is inclement, the performance will take place inside in The Grand Hall.

Mondays and Wednesdays will see the return of the popular evening orchestra concerts. Evening performances are presented in the Grand Hall at 7.45pm, with guest vocalists and special themed gala concerts on Wednesday evenings.

The orchestra’s popular Teddy Bears Picnic concerts, which introduce youngsters to the magic of music and musical instruments will be taking place Sunday afternoon at 2pm. These will also be in the Spa Sun Court enclosure, weather permitting.

Children under two go free for all orchestra performances. Children over two must have a valid ticket. So join us, sit back and relax and enjoy a performance by the wonderful Scarborough Spa Orchestra, the UK's only remaining professional seaside orchestra.