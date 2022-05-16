Scarborough's newest festival Big Ideas by the Sea gets under way on Friday May 22 - here is the full programme

Big Ideas by the Sea is co-organised by Kane Cunningham. He said: "We will always try to reflect the zeitgeist, the ideas and issues that are in the moment."

Big Ideas by the Sea is a cultural festival that will bring to Scarborough some of the best speakers locally and from across the UK to talk about the big issues related to the environment, climate change and history.

Organisers artist Kane Cunningham and former City of York archaeologist John Oxley will focus on concerns facing local communities and people from across the globe.

Kane Cunningham said: "We will always try to reflect the zeitgeist, the ideas and issues that are in the moment.

"To bring people to the festival that can offer a considered review of the facts related to climate change. This is an emotive subject. So, we are glad to secure Professor Dan Parsons from the University of Hull who is a climate and environmental expert. In simple terms he knows his stuff.

He will be there on Saturda May 21 to open the festival lectures. This will then lead on to Judy Ling Wong and Charlotte Bonner who will discuss sustainability in the workplace and in education. We are really keen to attract lots of young people to the day which we are calling ‘Agents of Change’, so hope schools, colleges and parents can give them a nudge!

The festival will be an annual event with the intention of becoming the leading cultural festival in the North of England.

John Oxley said: “We are also planning a community archaeological dig in the Old Town of Scarborough. Our intention is to open up a large trench by St Mary’s Church in the Old Town at Paradise Walk.

This Time-Team-sttyle dig over six days will take the festival to communities that would not normally take part in such an event. At present we have more than 60 school children coming to dig plus an OAP group.

John said, “We are delighted with the quality of speakers who are all keen to get involved and to travel to Scarborough. But we also have local Egyptologist and Scarborough's Professor Joann Fletcher involved in two events. To include a lecture at St Marys’ and a study day at Woodend.

Kane said,’ Overall we have something for everybody to include children’s talks organised by the National Literacy Trust, the Big Draw at St Marys’ Church with Petra Ingham which focuses on archaeological finds, Minecraft with KrashLabs, music from 5 Star Brass, giant puppets from Huddersfield, Eliza Carthy and her band, the Big Stitch which is a giant community-based art project where more than 100 people have contributed a piece of textile work. Finally, to end the festival we the poet Ian McMillan on June 3.

The full programme:

Friday May 20:

Networking the Flight of the Monarchs with Rob McKay: Soundscapes from monarch butterfly reserves in Canada, Mexico and the USA will be live-streamed from

open microphones.

Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station, 7.30pm

Pay As You Feel

Saturday May 21

Ancient Worlds by the Sea: Professor Joann and Marie Woods: Study day exploring Scarborough’s ancient past.

Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station, 10am to 4pm.

£81

Meet the Oceans with Caryl Hart and Bethan Woollvin

Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station, 10am to 10.45am.

For ages four to seven. Free.

Wild Reading ... Wild Writing with Sophie Kirtley: exploration of wonders of the natural world

Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station, 10am to 11.45am.

FOr ages seven to 11. Free

Environmental Action - Ideas Cafe: share ideas, make connections and build networks of like-minded people.

Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station, 10am to 1:30pm

Drop in. Free.

Professor Dan Parsons: opening lecture: under his leadership of the Energy and Environment Institute at the University of Hull has gathered together a multidisciplinary

team of more than 180 researchers.

Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station, 11.45am to 12.15pm.

Booking required.

Judy Ling Wong: Our Environment Our Future - Action Now

Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station, 12.30pm to 1pm

Free. Booking required

Charlotte Bonner: Impact and Transformation within a Working Educational Environment

Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station, 1.30pm - 2.30pm

Free. Booking required

Panel discussion with July Ling Wong and Charlotte Bonner plus guests

Old Parcels Office Artspace, Railway Station, 2.45pm-3.3.30pm

Free. Booking required.

The Big Stitch: collaborative artwork and quilt

The Old Parcels Office, Railway Station, Saturday May 21-Sunday May 22

St Mary’s Church, Old Town, Monday May 23 – Saturday June 4

A Typographic Promenade: walk along the seafront, 11am and 2pm

Location: TBC

Tickets £7.50, Under 18’s £5. Booking required

A Walk from the Past into the Future of Our High Streets: walk along Newborough and Bar Street

Saturday May 21 and Saturday May 28, various times.

Start location TBC

Tickets £7.50, Under 18’s £5. Booking required

Eliza Carthy and the Restitution: live music

Scarborough Market Hall, 7:30pm

Scarborough Market Hall

Tickets £15

Sunday May 22

Exploring and Sharing the Refugee Experience: the Weeping Sisters giant puppets - will perform and promenade their stories.

Old Parcels Office Artspace, 1pm - 4.30pm

Free. Booking required.

Shared Worlds, Shared Future: panel discussion

Old Parcels Office Artspace, 3.30pm - 4.30pm

Pay As You Feel

Ancient Egypt by the Sea with Professor Joann Fletcher: a look at links between the land of the Nile and the North Yorkshire coast,

St Mary's Old Town, 7pm

Suggested donation £5

Wednesday May 25 to Wednesday June 1, 10am - 4pm

The Big Dig: looking for medieval Scarborough

Pop in and see what’s going on!

Free Children’s activities on Saturday May 28.

Based at Paradise and St Mary’s Church, Scarborough Old Town

Friday May 27, 7pm

5 Star Brass: live music

St Mary’s Church, Old Town

Suggested donation £5

Saturday May 28 and Sunday May 29

GCHQ Quiz: A quiz designed by GCHQ Scarborough invites children and teenagers to use their smart

phones to answer questions about the environment, local history and archaeology.

Scarborough Market Hall, 11am - 4pm

Free. booking required.

Krash Labs: discover through an interactive Minecraft game archaeological and historical objects that all tell a story about our past.

Scarborough Market Hall

Hourly sessions running from 10am to 3pm,

Free. For five and 16s. Booking required

Saturday May 28

Create to Regenerate - Walking Towards a More Just Society

Start location TBC. Various times.

Friday May 27 to Saturday May 28

The Big Draw: collaborative art workshop with Petra Ingham.

St Mary's Church, Old Town, 10am- 4pm.

Free drop in for children and teenagers

Sunday May 29

The Big Draw: collaborative art workshop with Petra Ingham.

St Mary's Church, Old Town, 1pm- 4pm.

Free drop in for children and teenagers.

Friday June 3

Ian McMillan: My Sand Life, My Pebble Life. Supported by Henwen

Poetry reading and question and answer session

Old Parcels Office Artspace, 8pm

Tickets £10 + booking fee Book via the website or on the door