Scarborough's Remarkable Rock returns to the stage after a two-year Covid absence - here's where the singers are performing

Musical director Mark Howley with the Remarkable Rock choir

Following a covid-enforced hiatus, the choir is now back rocking and ready to perform.

Musical director Mark Howley said: Following the lockdowns we were unsure of what would greet us when we relaunched our Scarborough choir but we've been delighted with the response and have more than 60 members.

"They sound amazing alongside our live band. We've got a wide range of rock classics from the likes of Queen, Van Morrison, Oasis, the Beatles, Tina Turner, Elvis Presley and so much more – so there should be something for everyone.

"These events are usually a good night – a chance to sing along and even have a little dance in aisles. We hope we can get the sort of enthusiastic crowds we were getting at concerts before covid.

"The choir is unique for performing with a live band of professional musicians, and we know our audience will have a fantastic night of great live music ."

The choir will be supported by the Rock Collective and the night promises epic harmonies and soaring guitar solos.

The event is raising funds for Schools Rock and any ticket proceeds will go towards specialist music provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Tickets to Scarborough Rocks are £10 and can be purchased from the YMCA Theatre Box Office, online on the YMCA Theatre website: https://ymcascarborough.uk/theatre-shows/