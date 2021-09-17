Something You Should Know: Your guide to the Duran Duran concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The sell-out show is the last of 12 this year, in a season reduced by Covid restrictions. Several acts have already been lined up for 2022.

Duran Duran have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and scored 18 American hit singles and 21 UK Top 20 tunes, cementing them as one of the most successful and influential bands of all time.

Currently celebrating 40 years together, the band – singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – continue to play to huge concert audiences around the world.

Duran Duran make their first ever visit to the Yorkshire Coast tonight (Friday).

Their new album, Future Past, is due out on October 22.

The Scarborough Open Air Theatre show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor. Promoter Peter Taylor said: “Duran Duran are global superstars and we are so excited to be bringing them here to Scarborough. Their live shows are simply epic and fans have been asking us for some time now to bring them here to the Yorkshire coast.”

The support act is Glasgow-based Walt Disco, who "blend a cacophony of sounds ranging from new wave and glam rock to queer modern art-pop".

The Open Air Theatre's 2021 season closes tonight; pictured is the Snow Patrol concert.

There will be fans coming from far and wide for what promises to be a thrilling show ... here's all you need to know, including the Covid protocols.

What time can I get in?

Gates open at 6pm.

Show times change from act to act but entertainment is expected to start around 7pm and finish by 10.30pm.

What are the new Covid protocols?

In order to gain access to Scarborough Open Air Theatre, all ticket holders aged 11 and over (children under 11 are exempt) will need to demonstrate their Covid-19 status by providing either:

- Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the show you are attending)

- Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the venue

- Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the show you are attending (including 10 days self-isolation following the result)

Where can I park?

If you are driving to a concert there is ample parking in close proximity to the venue

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP – 180 cars and 6 coaches

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG – 794 cars

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ – 556 cars

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF – 98 cars

Victoria Park YO12 7TS – 36 cars

William Street YO12 7PL – 110 cars and 33 coaches

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the Town Centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Parking in all council car parks is free after 6pm.

Can I grab some food or drink before the show?

Yes, there are bars and food stands within the venue.

Close by outside the theatre there is also the Tunny Catch, Taylors, The Scalby Mills pub and The Ivanhoe.

Is there somewhere I can leave my coat, bag, camera?

No.

Can I take a camera?

Some of the shows do allow the use of small digital cameras including, in many cases, ‘bridge’ cameras (larger digital cameras with zoom lenses that cannot be removed). But that varies from show to show. Cameras with removable and interchangeable lenses are always prohibited.

Can I bring a bag ?

Small bags are permitted but you will be searched. You can't take in food or drink (see below), banners are also prohibited, as are umbrellas.

What other prohibited items are there?

Animals, aside from registered assistance dogs, luggage, computers, laptops, tablets, drugs, helmets, lasers, aerosols of any kind, flags, selfie sticks, flares and pyrotechnics, signs, power banks and chairs.

Can I take food and drink?

You can take one sealed plastic bottle (maximum size 500ml) of water or soft drink into the venue. No alcohol, food, cans or glass may be taken. Inside, there are bars and food outlets.

I'm in the seats in row AA ... is that near the front?

Rows with a double letter e.g. AA-BB are not situated towards the front of the block, they're behind the rows A-Z. And be careful - the steps are steep.

Is there a cash machine?

No, the nearest is at The Sands. the venue does however accept card payments.

Can I smoke?

There are three designated smoking areas, at the North, South and top of the venue. Those with electronic cigs are asked to use them in the immediate vicinity of the smoking areas.

Can I leave the venue and get back in?

No.

What if I lose something or leave it behind?