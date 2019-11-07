Spine-tingling tales for Christmas come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Gerard Logan

From the deceptive comfort of an easy chair, master storyteller Gerard Logan will transport you to a darker, more sinister world where the unexpected and the unexplainable will intrigue and disturb.

EF Benson is now most famous for his humorous novels exploring the world of Mapp and Lucia and in the 20th century he was renowned as the author of what he called ‘spook stories’. The tales are dramatic, haunting and hugely memorable.

Gerard Logan is widely acknowledged as an outstanding exponent of solo performing, winning acclaim and awards for his shows The Rape of Lucrece and Wilde Without the Boy.

He trained at RADA where he won the Bancroft Gold Medal. He has had leading roles in TV, film, radio theatre, including with the RSC.

Gerard won The Stage’s Best Solo Performer Award at the 2011 Edinburgh Festival for his performance in Shakespeare’s great narrative poem The Rape of Lucrece. He won the Best Actor award at the 2014 Buxton Fringe Theatre Festival for his performance in Wilde Without the Boy.

Night Terrors is dramatised and directed by the award-winning Gareth Armstrong, who has combined the roles of actor, director, writer and teacher throughout a career that has taken to him to more than 50 countries. He has been a member of the RSC, worked at Shakespeare’s Globe and in the West End. He has directed a wide repertoire of work all over the UK as well as in Europe and America.

He created his own one-man show, Shylock, touring internationally for ten years. Since then he has specialised in creating solo theatre pieces with other performers and playwrights, and has written a book on the subject, So You Want To Do A Solo Show, published by Nick Hern Books.