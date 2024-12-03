The first guest revealed for next year's Sci-fi Scarborough is ...

Jon Pertwee as the Doctor and Katy Manning as Jo Grant in Doctor Who

Sci-fi Scarborough – the convention for ‘geeks by the sea’ – has revealed its first guest – and it is Jo Grant, otherwise known as actress Katy Manning.

Katy has been acting writing and directing for 55 years. She began her career in TV with Softly Softly, Serendipity, Armchair Theatre and Target.

Her theatre performances have spanned three countries from London's West End to the Sydney Opera House, New York and Los Angeles.

Other strings to her bow have included voicing animated films to hosting her own chat show.

Of course, Katy is most famous for the loyal companion Jo Grant and appeared in three seasons of the third Doctor era opposite the lateJon Pertwee.

Her companion was a firm favourite with fans and her fellow actors and what fan can forget the heartbreaking image of the Doctor driving away in his classic car, Bessie, after wishing his best friend goodbye?

Of course she travelled in the Tardis and faced monsters including the giant maggots from the Green Death, Kronos, Gel Guards, killer daffodils, the Autons and the Sea Devils.

Returning to the show many years later and having featured in the Sarah-Jane Adventures, Katy has now performed alongside Matt Smith and the late Elisabeth Sladen. She was also seen briefly in the final episode of Jodie Whitaker’s tenure as the Doctor.

There seems to be no end to Katy’s talents as she is a created her own work Not a Well Woman which she both wrote and performed. Her first short story published by Penguin Origin Stories now out and she also has a new audio set The Return of Jo Jones.

Katy has always kept her hand in the Whoniverse with a number of Big Finish audio dramas under her belt and a fan favourite at conventions all over the world.

Sci-fi Scarborough is on at the Spa on Saturday April 26 and Sunday April 27.

Tickets for the weekend can be obtaied direct from Sci-fi Scarborough website: https://scifiscarborough.co.uk/event/sci-fi-scarborough-2025/ E-tickets with a QR code and no booking fees.

Please note the new start time of 11am both days and finish time of 4pm on the Sunday of the convention.